3rd term certain, target is to win over 100 seats: KCR

Third term certain, target is to win over 100 seats: KCR on party formation day

While coming to power is not not a big task, the priority is to win more seats than before, a BRS release quoted him as saying

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 28 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 01:56 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that BRS will win over 100 seats in the Telangana Assembly elections to be held later this year.

The ruling party’s plenary meet was held at its Hyderabad headquarters on Thursday on the occasion of its 23rd foundation day.

The party set up in 2001 for the sole purpose of attaining statehood had, in December last year, transitioned from Telangana Rashtra Samiti into Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

The name change purpose is to allow it expand outside Telangana, in conformity with party supremo KCR’s ambition to play a “big role” in national politics.

The BRS at present is focused on forming a base in neighboring Maharashtra where it plans to enter the election arena with Zilla Parishad polls.

Also Read | K'taka polls: Of six surveys, Cong and BJP ahead in two each

Though party leaders had earlier indicated that BRS would foray into Karnataka with the present Assembly polls in alliance with the JD(S), KCR apparently chose to stay away from the state for now.

Meanwhile, back home, party leadership is confident of a consecutive third term in Telangana - “a hat-trick” - which it claims will be a record in south India.

Addressing the meeting of BRS ministers, MPs, legislators, other state and district level leaders totaling to 279 representatives, KCR, said that “retaining power is not a big task”.

“Our target is to gain more seats than before. We won 63 seats in 2014 elections, 88 in 2018 and we will win over 100 seats in the coming polls,” KCR said.

Telangana Assembly strength is 119 MLAs.

Towards achieving that target, the CM told the leaders to address dissatisfaction among the cadres, communicate better with the voters by publicising the government programmes, schemes.

KCR said that for advertising the government initiatives, and taking the BRS into public in a better manner, TV ads and film production activities could be taken up by the party. “If needed, we will also run a TV channel.”

“At the national level, we are going forward with the slogan – ab ki baar, kisaan sarkaar,” KCR said.

The BRS formation day meet also passed several resolutions including one supporting the backward castes population enumeration in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BRS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Congress
KCR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 