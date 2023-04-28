Third term certain, target is to win over 100 seats: KCR on party formation day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that BRS will win over 100 seats in the Telangana Assembly elections to be held later this year.

The ruling party’s plenary meet was held at its Hyderabad headquarters on Thursday on the occasion of its 23rd foundation day.

The party set up in 2001 for the sole purpose of attaining statehood had, in December last year, transitioned from Telangana Rashtra Samiti into Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

The name change purpose is to allow it expand outside Telangana, in conformity with party supremo KCR’s ambition to play a “big role” in national politics.

The BRS at present is focused on forming a base in neighboring Maharashtra where it plans to enter the election arena with Zilla Parishad polls.

Also Read | K'taka polls: Of six surveys, Cong and BJP ahead in two each

Though party leaders had earlier indicated that BRS would foray into Karnataka with the present Assembly polls in alliance with the JD(S), KCR apparently chose to stay away from the state for now.

Meanwhile, back home, party leadership is confident of a consecutive third term in Telangana - “a hat-trick” - which it claims will be a record in south India.

Addressing the meeting of BRS ministers, MPs, legislators, other state and district level leaders totaling to 279 representatives, KCR, said that “retaining power is not a big task”.

“Our target is to gain more seats than before. We won 63 seats in 2014 elections, 88 in 2018 and we will win over 100 seats in the coming polls,” KCR said.

Telangana Assembly strength is 119 MLAs.

Towards achieving that target, the CM told the leaders to address dissatisfaction among the cadres, communicate better with the voters by publicising the government programmes, schemes.

KCR said that for advertising the government initiatives, and taking the BRS into public in a better manner, TV ads and film production activities could be taken up by the party. “If needed, we will also run a TV channel.”

“At the national level, we are going forward with the slogan – ab ki baar, kisaan sarkaar,” KCR said.

The BRS formation day meet also passed several resolutions including one supporting the backward castes population enumeration in the country.