Time has come for us to assert oneness: Margaret Alva

At 80, veteran politician Margaret Alva, the joint opposition nominee for the August 6 vice-presidential election, is no stranger to Parliament having entered it first in 1974. The Congress leader, also a former governor, is confident she will find support in Karnataka, her home state. Alva talks to Bharath Joshi about why she is running for office against all odds. Excerpts:

You’ve said this is a difficult election. Why did you agree to contest this election?

I believe that a united opposition is the need of the hour. I'm proud and humbled that 19 parties have come together. I know numbers aren’t in our favour. But, the challenge today is to unite and restore the faith of people in the functioning of democratic institutions, particularly Parliament. Those committed to the cause of defending the Constitution and democratic institutions should come together.

Will you find support in Karnataka, your home state?

I have loads of friends across the board in Karnataka. I also know there’s a lot of discontent among many because they’ve either been ignored, not given their due share or they haven’t been allowed to speak up. That I’m a woman, from the south and belong to Karnataka are reasons why I think they should support me.

You've said that the coming together of the opposition to support you is a metaphor for the reality that is India. How is your reality truer than the BJP's?

To me, India is all people of all castes, communities, customs and ways of life. From the north to the south, east to the west, we have different ways of living, yet constitute one motherland and one nation. The time has come for us to assert oneness and Indianness.

What is your view on concerns that have been expressed over the deterioration in the quality of parliamentary debates?

I was in the Rajya Sabha for 24 years. I had the privilege of presiding over the House. I’ve sat in that House and watched stalwarts like Bhupesh Gupta, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandra Shekhar and others who had very strong opinions. They challenged Mrs Indira Gandhi. They debated, discussed and passed legislation. All of us benefited from listening to them. The important thing about the parliamentary debate is to listen to the other person. We saw over 20 Bills passed without any debate. It’s the duty of the chair to bring consensus and have different points of view to accept each other. That’s what I’d like as someone who was a member of the House. I have the experience and expertise to play that role.

Will you be active in the 2023 Karnataka elections?

Well, if I am the Vice President, then I can’t do that. If I don’t win the vice-presidential election, then I’ll see what I’d like to do.