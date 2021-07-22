Pegasus row: TMC MPs tear papers in Rajya Sabha

TMC MPs tear papers as Vaishnaw reads statement in Rajya Sabha on alleged Pegasus snooping

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 14:59 ist
Ministers and Members in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition TMC MPs on Thursday tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using an Israeli company spyware Pegasus.

TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue.

They shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was to make.

Get all the updates of the Monsoon Session here

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

Opposition MPs had stalled the proceedings in the earlier part of the day as well, forcing two adjournments with not even officially listed papers being allowed to be laid.

They shouted slogans over alleged snooping and other issues.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
Rajya Sabha
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Pegasus
Monsoon Session
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

 