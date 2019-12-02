TN rural civic polls on Dec 27, 30 Chennai, Dec 2

The long-awaited elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, the State Election Commission announced on Monday.

The model code of conduct comes into force immediately in local bodies that go to elections and the poll notification will be issued on December 6, it said.

The nominations can be filed from December 6 to December 13 and the scrutiny will be taken up on December 16.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 18. The counting of votes will be taken up on January 2.