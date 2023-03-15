TMC says they will raise their own issues in LS, RS

Trinamool Congress says will raise own issues in Parliament

The opposition parties met for a third day in the Rajya Sabha chambers to devise a strategy but the Trinamool Congress was a no show

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:35 ist
TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Credit: PTI Photo

After skipping the opposition meet for a third day in a row, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said that it will raise issues and agendas on its own in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the party protested in Parliament over the rise of prices of LPG and alleged that the principal opposition party doesn't want that people's issue be raised and it was unfortunate that no work was being done in the ongoing session.

Meanwhile, the AAP and BRS, which are opposed to the Congress, were in attendance.

Trinamool's Sudeep Bandopdhyay said the party will raise its own issues in the House.

Meanwhile, proceedings of both Houses were adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London.

India News
Trinamool Cogress
TMC
Parliament
Rajya Sabha

