Situation in Bengal is ‘Kafkaesque’, says Trinamool minister

The Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday, pitched an intensely aggressive stand, forting up, to allege that the party was being selectively targeted in the ongoing central agencies-led investigations in the state.

Bratya Basu, senior Trinamool minister, compared the current situation in the state with the plot in Franz Kafka’s novel, The Trial, where the character, Josef, is arrested with his crime having not been told.

The minister, referring to cancellation of appointments (as per court’s directions) that were made illegally in state’s schools, said that while some of those who figured in the lists might have links to Trinamool, there are others too who might have links to other parties – the BJP, or the CPI(M). “Why is only the ruling party facing this selective targeting? Why aren’t others being called in for investigation?” The minister has questioned.

Shashi Panja, another senior minister in the Trinamool government in the state, speaking in the context of the ongoing investigation by central agencies, directed by courts, said that a campaign is on to malign her party, which is being selectively targeted. She claimed that a selective and vindictive attitude is being adopted by the investigating agencies concerned.

The minister spoke of an instance of ‘corruption’ that surfaced in Karnataka. Panja said that the agencies should submit findings in the court, and not let those out in the public domain. The press briefing alleged that a ‘media trial’ was in place.

At another venue, Kolkata mayor and minister in the state government, Firhad Hakim, held Banerjee as a symbol of honesty. There could be spots (taint) on the Moon, but there’s none on Banerjee, Hakim said.

Addressing an official programme in the city the chief minister, without mentioning the state government employees who are on a protest demanding enhanced dearness allowance, said that her government is doing its best in offering public services.

Defending her party’s strong stand against corruption, Banerjee said that she will not mind being treated critically if she’s guilty of some injustice. She added that she has always taken steps to curb any injustice.