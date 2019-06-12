Two-day BJP meet begins on Thursday

Major changes are on the anvil in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the two-day organisational meet of the party kicks off on Thursday.

There are indications that Shah will continue as party chief till organisational elections of the party are over. In case of a replacement, former Union minister J P Nadda is a front-runner.

The two-day brainstorming on organisation to be chaired by Shah will chalk out plans for holding organisational elections, which could take at least four months to complete. Assembly elections are due in three states—Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand by the year-end, and polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President’s rule would be held depending on the situation in the Valley in next few months.

The party’s organisational polls will see a number of state chiefs replaced, as at least five of them have become Union ministers.

Besides the party’s apex decision-making body, BJP Parliamentary Board has to be restructured, due to a number of vacancies and changes in leadership roles of senior leaders.