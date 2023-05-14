UCC will be implemented in the country, Himanta claims

He was addressing 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' organised by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar district

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 14 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 23:03 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country soon and polygamy would come to an end.

He was addressing “Hindu Ekta Yatra” organised by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar.

"There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and the time has also come to make India a true secular nation," Sarma said.

Also Read | Congress win in Karnataka will not affect BJP in 2024 LS polls: Himanta

The Assam Chief Minister had recently said that the State government has constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sharma, who is also senior BJP leader said in Telangana "Ram Rajya" is going to come in place of "Raja's rule".

"Raja has just five months left. We need 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilisation we have to make 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana," he said.

The assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year.

The Assam Chief Minister said he saw on television some people saying, on the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly election, that nothing more will happen in the name of Hindu in the country, and asserted that as long as sun and moon exist, India will have Nationalism and Sanatan (Dharma).

