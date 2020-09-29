Uddhav Thackeray will decide if Shiv Sena will contest in Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena to take call on Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena will soon take a decision on contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, party MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of demands from our people there,” he said.

He said Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon decide on whether to contest the Bihar assembly polls or not.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, accused the then Bihar Director General of Police and now JD (U) member Gupteshwar Pandey for portraying Mumbai police in a bad light in the wake of investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On his joining politics, Raut said he was free to do whatever he wants since that’s his personal choice. "Our objection was to the manner in which he painted the Mumbai Police in a bad light in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," he said.

To a question whether there was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Thackeray's son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Raut replied in the affirmative but declined to elaborate.

"Those who throw muck at the party, screaming at the top of their lungs on television channels, will meet a similar fate," he said.

