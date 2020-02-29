Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to March 4

Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers order to March 4

BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago.

The rape survivor's had father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma deferred the judgment, which will now be pronounced on Wednesday.

The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

