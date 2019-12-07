UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2019, 13:02pm ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 13:02pm ist
Congress MPs Supriya Shrinate, Chhaya Verma and Amee Yajnik address the media at Parliament House during the ongoing Winter Session. (PTI Photo)

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said responsibility in the Unnao case lies at the "doorstep" of the UP government where law and order has completely collapsed.

"We demand strict action in the matter. The UP government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country," she said.

