UP health index worst, this is real report of BJP govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Soon after a Niti Aayog report on Monday dubbed Uttar Pradesh as the worst performer on various health parameters, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying it is the “real report” of the BJP government.

"In the Health Index of the Niti Aayog, UP is at the bottom in terms of medicine and health. This is the real report of the UP's BJP government,” Samajwadi Party chief asserted in a tweet.

नीति आयोग के ‘हेल्थ इंडेक्स’ में स्वास्थ्य और चिकित्सा के मामले में यूपी सबसे नीचे! ये है उप्र की भाजपा सरकार की सच्ची रिपोर्ट। दुनियाभर में झूठे विज्ञापन छपवाकर सच्चाई बदली नहीं जा सकती। यूपी की सेहत ख़राब करनेवालों को जनता बाइस में जवाब देगी। यूपी कहे आज का

नहीं चाहिए भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 27, 2021

“By publishing misleading advertisements, the reality cannot be changed. The people will give a reply in 2022 (elections) to those who have spoiled the health of UP,” he added.

“UP is saying today that the BJP is not needed," he further said.

The Niti Aayog on Monday released its fourth Health Index report for the country, putting Kerala at the top of the list of states as per their performance in the health sector and Uttar Pradesh at its bottom.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year). The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the second and third-worst performers respectively on health parameters.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to the reference year (2019-20).

