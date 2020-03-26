Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker asks police to shoot lockdown violators in their legs, declares reward for cops

While the police were using mild force to discourage the people to come out of their homes unless there was an emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh asked the police to shoot the lockdown violators.

Terming the violators as 'traitors', the BJP MLA from Ghaziabad Nand Kishore Gujjar announced a cash reward of Rs 5,100 to each of the cops, who shot the violators.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

''Those, who violate the lockdown, are traitors....the cops should break their legs....if they do not follow the orders then the police should shoot them in their legs,'' the lawmaker said.

He also warned the Muslims against gathering in the mosques for offering prayers. ''It has come to my knowledge that the Muslims gather at the mosques...the police must deal with them strictly and shoot them if necessary,'' Gujjar said.

He said that he would give Rs 5,100 to each of the cops, who shot the violators. ''I will also write to the government recommending for their promotion,'' he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Earlier Gujjar had said that the virus did not enter the 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) and the land, where 'Ram Raj' prevailed.

''Coronavirus does not have the courage to enter this place...there are cow shelters here....the virus can not go near the cows....moreover in UP we have Ram Raj and the virus will never come here,'' Gujjar was heard saying in an audio clip, that went viral on the social networking sites.