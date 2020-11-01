Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath only making laws: SP Ram Govind Chaudhary takes jibe at ‘love jihad’

Taking a jibe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of framing a new law against ‘love jihad’, SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Sunday said the CM was only making laws while the law and order in the state was deteriorating.

Adityanath had on Saturday said his government would come out with a law to deal with ‘love jihad’ and used the Hindu funeral chant ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ to threaten those who do not respect their daughters and sisters.

Love jihad is a derogatory coinage referring to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

"After the BJP formed government in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is only making laws. The reality is that the Adityanath government is unable to control crime in the state, and the law and order situation in deteriorating,” Chaudhary, also the Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Assembly, said.

“Have incidents of murder and rape stopped?” he told reporters here.

The Samajwadi Party leader also accused the chief minister of moving on the path of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

He also claimed that despite the “misuse” of government machinery in the ongoing polls, the SP candidates will emerge stronger.

On asked if his party will register a complaint with the poll panel over the alleged misuse of state machinery, Chaudhary claimed that various constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, are under the control of the BJP.

Nothing will be achieved by registering a complaint, he added.