VP Naidu congratulates newly elected President Murmu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Droupadi Murmu, congratulates her on being elected President

The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 22 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 15:52 ist
M Venkaiah Naidu meets Droupadi Murmu. Credit: IANS Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited Droupadi Murmu's temporary residence here and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Visitors continued to stream in to meet Murmu and congratulate her on being elected to the top constitutional post. Vice President Naidu met Murmu and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India, a tweet by his office said.

Also Read | Murmu receives unexpected vote from Kerala; BJP terms it 'positive vote'

The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, sources said. Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind.

M Venkaiah Naidu
Droupadi Murmu
Indian Politics
India News

