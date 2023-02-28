Victory of BJP workers, victory of truth: BJP on Sisodia, Jain's resignations

The BJP Tuesday termed the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations a "victory of truth and the party workers" while claiming that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to resign too.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Jain is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Both have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success. Their absence leaves Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.

As pressure mounted on the AAP, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari trained their guns at the AAP and its supremo.

"The BJP's struggle has borne fruits. We had been demanding that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain would have to resign and go to jail. Out of embarrassment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to accept their resignations. This is a victory of BJP workers, the victory of truth," Sachdeva said.

He alleged that Kejriwal was the "orchestrator of this liquor scam", and claimed that he "will have to resign too".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government.

In a video released soon after the resignation of the two ministers, Sachdeva targeted Kejriwal claiming that the "liquor scam happened with your complicity and right under your nose. You are responsible for it".

"Our struggle demanding your resignation will continue. This fight is not over yet," the Delhi BJP working president said.

Referring to the Supreme Court on refusing to entertain a plea of Sisodia, seeking bail and quashing of the FIR in the excise policy case, BJP's MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted, "The AAP's slumber broken following strong reprimand by the Supreme Court... Finally, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had to resign .. Kejriwal ji, on moral grounds, your resignation is also warranted."

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday had demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately remove his two arrested ministers -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- from the cabinet.

"The Delhi cabinet should be "reshuffled immediately", Bidhuri said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, also released a video message, soon after the news hit the headlines.

"It's a big victory for the people of Delhi. Both corrupt ministers had to move out of the Cabinet... And, the demand that we were pushing forth that both ministers be ousted from the Cabinet... Two corrupt men, Sisodia and Jain have been removed from the Cabinet," said Mishra, a former AAP member.