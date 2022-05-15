Views passionately debated, amicable solutions found: Tharoor on Shivir's political panel deliberations

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the discussions of the political committee, set up to deliberate key challenges facing the party and the country at the Chintan Shivir here, saw views "passionately debated" with "amicable solutions found".

Tharoor said the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir was an excellent opportunity to catch up with party colleagues from across the country, including M Pallam Raju and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Posting a photograph with some members of the political committee, set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi, to lead the discussions on the topic, Tharoor said they gathered for a group photo after deliberations adjourned on Saturday night.

"The discussions were a robust example of inner-party democracy in action: views passionately debated and amicable solutions found," said the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Gandhi in 2020 seeking large scale reforms.

He also posted a picture with some Mahila Congress members and tweeted, "Was invited to join a group selfie of @MahilaCongress delegates at the #NavSankalpChintanShivir. A varied & diverse turnout was a feature of the @incindia event."

Tharoor is a member of the politics committee whose convenor is Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The discussions at the 'Chintan Shivir', which began on Friday, will conclude on Sunday. The conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration. A draft of the declaration will be discussed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held here later on Sunday.