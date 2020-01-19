Voters tend to prefer Modi over Rahul because the former is more experienced: Ramachandra Guha's reply to Shashi Tharoor

  • Jan 19 2020, 09:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2020, 14:41pm ist
Whatever you think about  @RahulGandhi, he embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP," said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Ramachandra Guha slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over the former's dig on Rahul Gandhi, saying that it was " patronizing" of him to "chastise Malayalis for sending him to Parliament".

"In view of the kerfuffle (to use a Tharoorian term) caused by the slanted and selective PTI report on my #KLF speech, a thread stating/restating my views on Rahul, Modi, Hindutva and India," said the eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.

Further, he said on Twitter, "His lack of focus and administrative experience and, most importantly, his being a fifth generation dynast are a great disadvantage for Rahul when it comes to winning General Elections. That said, it was patronizing of me to chastise Malayalis for sending him to Parliament."

READ: Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul, says Guha

"In ‘Presidential’ style General Elections, voters tend to prefer Modi to Rahul because the former is more experienced and in political terms self-made," said Guha and also mentioned that he has been a sharp critic of PM Modi's as seen in his columns written to media houses.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said on Rahul Gandhi embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP, on Saturday, replying to Guha.

Ramachandra Guha responded saying, "Dear Shashi, I entirely agree with you about the divisive politics of the PM and his party and have documented the consequences in many recent articles. Still working out what Rahul Gandhi’s “vision” for India is though."

"Thanks for the clarification, @Ram_Guha. I'm sure you aren't elevating PM's capacity for hard work above its actual divisive consequences for the nation! Whatever you think about 
@RahulGandhi, he embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP," said the Congress minister in a tweet.

Earlier, on Saturday, Guha had put out a tweet in relation to a media report and said, "I did say in my #KLF talk that Rahul Gandhi was a fifth generation dynast, but I said much, much, more. My talk itself will be uploaded soon by #KLF; meanwhile, here’s the text on which it was based.

