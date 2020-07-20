West Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah over situation in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday that he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the present situation in the state.

The meeting, scheduled at 12 pm, comes amid growing animosity between the Raj Bhawan and Nabanna over a host of issues relating to governance and policies, the latest being the state's education system.

In a series of tweets, the governor said that he will brief the home minister about the situation in the state and the way the administration is being run under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He said the discussions will be held in compliance with Article 159 of the Constitution that provides for the oath or affirmation by a governor.

Dhankhar further said the welfare of the people of the state is his priority.