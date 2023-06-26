What’s happening in India: PM asks Nadda upon returning

‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from foreign visit

Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 05:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

After returning to India from his foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president J P Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, party leaders, who had gone to receive him at the airport here, said.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

Also Read | Modi's denial of discrimination against minorities in India is a lie, activists say

"He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said the prime minister asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on.

"We apprised him about that," he said.

