When will you have guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire: Smriti Irani

The Congress MP had been asked by the chair to ask a supplementary on a question on the performance of Indian universities

  • Jul 27 2023, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 06:46 ist
Union minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

When they will the opposition have the guts to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, Union minister Smriti Irani asked in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as opposition party MPs created an uproar over the situation in Manipur.

Irani's blistering attack came during Question Hour when Amee Yajnik of the Congress asked whether women ministers would speak on Manipur.

The Congress MP had been asked by the chair to ask a supplementary on a question on the performance of Indian universities when she brought up the Manipur issue.

At this, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ticked her off saying, "It will not go on record. It is indecorous conduct, it is misconduct. It is abuse of your power."

A combative Irani also got up and countered Yajnik.

"I take strong objections to this because women ministers and women politicians have spoken not only on Manipur, but also on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. Tell me when will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan. When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh, when will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar...," Irani said

"When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet," she said amid loud cheers by the treasury bench MPs who were on their feet.

The opposition and treasury benches have exchanged heated notes ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

While the opposition has been demanding a discussion on Manipur violence, the ruling BJP is seeking a discussion on atrocities against women in Congress-ruled states.

Both the ruling and opposition members have given several adjournment notices in support of their demands.

