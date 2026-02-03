<p>Jaipur: An elderly woman was killed, and her legs were cut off to remove silver ankle cuffs weighing around 2.5 kg in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Kodyai village in the Bonli area when Kamla Devi had gone into a forest area to graze goats.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Jitendra Singh Solanki said unidentified assailants slit her throat in the forest and cut her legs to remove the silver ankle cuffs.</p>.<p>Villagers passing through the forest spotted her body and informed the police. Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the main road of the village in protest.</p>.Two British nationals told to leave India for pasting 'Free Palestine' stickers in Rajasthan's Pushkar.<p>The woman's grandson Vikas alleged that the robbers decamped with silver and gold ornaments, including a 25-gram silver chain, silver ankle cuffs, a gold pendant, gold earrings and a nose ring.</p>.<p>Police said efforts were on to identify and nab the culprits. </p>