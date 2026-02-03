Menu
Assailants kill woman, cut off her legs for silver ankle cuffs in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Villagers passing through the forest spotted her body and informed the police. Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the main road of the village in protest.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 17:13 IST
