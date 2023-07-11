Who's ED head not important, its power stays same: Shah

Who is ED director not important. action on corruption of cozy club of entitled dynasts will continue: Amit Shah

Shah said those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 21:17 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Who is the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a "cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He said this hours after the Supreme Court held as illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.

Also Read | Naga delegation claims reassurance from Shah that UCC will exclude state Christians and 'some tribals': Report

The home minister said those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons: the amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld.

He said the powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same as the ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e., to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

"Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he said.

