'Who will you blame now?': Rahul to PM on power crisis

'Who will you blame now - Nehru, states or people?': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi over power crisis

Congress alleged that the Modi government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 18:16 ist
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current power crisis and asked whom would he blame for his failure on this front.

He asked whether PM Modi would blame former premier Jawaharlal Nehru, state governments or the people of the country for this power crisis.

Read | Rahul Gandhi a 'fake astrologer', says Pralhad Joshi on coal crisis

"The prime minister's promises and intentions have always been disconnected. Modi ji, who will you blame for your failure in this power crisis? Nehru ji or states or people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a video showing past speeches of Prime Minister Modi promising in 2015 to make electricity available 24 hours across the country and claiming in 2017 that one no longer heard headlines of power crisis or coal crisis.

The video clip of nearly one minute highlights news headlines of the current power crisis with a businessman saying he can't even sleep after a day's labour.

With large parts of the country facing long power cuts, the opposition Congress had said on Friday the central government's misgovernance and mismanagement led to this "artificial" crisis in the scorching summer.

The party alleged that the Modi government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants across the country, leading to the crisis.

