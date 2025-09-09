Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth, hubby, parents, in-laws booked

According to the sources, the girl was forced into the child marriage in June, 2021.The girl’s pregnancy and delivery were discovered through the RCH portal.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:44 IST
India NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us