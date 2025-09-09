Karnataka: Minor girl gives birth, hubby, parents, in-laws booked

<p>Yadgir: Days after a 15-year-old girl delivered a baby, the Kodekal police have booked her husband and four others under the provisions of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and under the POCSO Act.</p>.<p>Following the complaint lodged by district backward classes welfare officer Sadashiva Malleshi, the police booked the husband, parents of the girl and her parents-in-law.</p>.<p>According to the sources, the girl was forced into the child marriage in June, 2021.The girl’s pregnancy and delivery were discovered through the RCH portal, said the child protection unit officer.</p>