Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah wants dead, ineligible beneficiaries removed from 'guarantee' schemes

Siddaramaiah said this at a meeting where he reviewed the progress of the ‘guarantee’ schemes on which the government has spent Rs 97,813 crore.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:47 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us