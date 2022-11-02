Why no CBI, ED action over Morbi bridge collapse incident? WB CM Mamata Banerjee asks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised questions about the inaction of central agencies like the CBI and ED in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, alleging that central agencies only work against the common man.

"Why aren't the CBI and ED taking action against criminals involved in [the] Morbi incident?," Banerjee told ANI, adding, "They [central agencies] take action against only common people. Accountability should be fixed...I won't talk anything about the PM as it is his state."

She also called for the formation of a judicial commission and an SC probe into the incident. The Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday left over 134 people dead, and many more injured.

The West Bengal CM also went on to comment on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, saying that she and her party were "totally against" it. "They [the BJP] are playing this game because of the Gujarat elections," she added.

We are totally against this and we oppose CAA, they are playing this game because of the Gujarat elections: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on CAA pic.twitter.com/W6bH4o9bBc — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

