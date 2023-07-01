Will show you your place when we come to power: Aaditya

'Will show you your place when we come to power': Aaditya lashes out at Shinde faction

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 21:01 ist

With the elections to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pending for over a year now - the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday fired salvoes at each other making accusation of corruption. 

At the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s morcha outside the BMC headquarters, Aaditya lashed out at Shinde and his MLAs referring to them as “Ali Baba and Chalis Chor”. 

“Lets us come to power, we will show you your place,” Aaditya said.

Also Read | Mere opposition to Sharia can't be basis for UCC: Sena (UBT)

On the BMC, which is now controlled by the Shinde-headed Urban Development Department, he said that there was rampant corruption including the road concretision.

On the other hand, Rahul Kanal, a close aide of Aaditya who was functionary in the Yuva Sena, joined Shiv Sena in presence of Shinde. 

“Bhashan se rashan nahi milta,” Shinde said and pointed out how he and his team helped out migrant workers and people during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the Covid jumbo field hospitals scam, he said that these happened when the Thackerays ruled the Shiv Sena. “They are protesting against whom?,” he asked. 

