With Bhupendra Chaudhary's appointment as UP party chief, BJP plans to create regional, caste balance

The appointment of Bhupendra Chaudhary as the UP BJP president is a clear attempt by the BJP to create regional and caste balance in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Bhupendra Chaudhary, 54, is a minister for panchayati raj in the Yogi Adityanath government and belongs to the Jat community. He hails from western Uttar Pradesh.
His appointment will bring a semblance of power balance in the state.
Read | Bhupendra Singh is new Uttar Pradesh BJP president
At president, top party leadership represents eastern Uttar Pradesh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath belonging to Gorakhpur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi representing Varanasi in Lok Sabha.
Moreover, with Chaudhary at the helm of party in the state, the BJP plans to assuage the feelings of Jats who have been upset with the party following the farmers' agitation last year.
The appointment of Bhupendra Chaudhary, according to party sources, will also ease tensions within the party since Chaudhary is known for his amiable nature and does not belong to any faction.
As an OBC leader, he will further consolidate the party's outreach among backward communities.
