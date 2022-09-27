With Gehlot likely out of race, high command looks for Tharoor’s challenger in Congress president poll

The suspense over a Congress presidential candidate supported by the Gandhi family heightened on Tuesday, as party treasurer Pawan Bansal took two sets of nomination papers for a “potential candidate”. The development comes on the heels of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot falling out of the leadership’s favour following the Jaipur rebellion.

With just three days left for the last day of nominations, senior leader and family loyalist A K Antony, who moved to Kerala owing to health reasons, will reach Delhi late in the day for discussions, while Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry presented the final electoral list and her QR-coded voter card.

Gehlot, who was earlier scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday and file his nomination on Wednesday, cancelled his travel plans after the party high command expressed displeasure over his supporters “boycotting” the Congress Legislature Party meeting to initiate the process for finding his successor.

However, his bete noir Sachin Pilot, whom Gehlot wanted to prevent from becoming his successor, headed to Delhi from Jaipur.

Sources said the leadership was of the view that Gehlot now understood the “foolishness”, but he should have known it before what his supporters did. While Gehlot claimed he had no role in what happened, the leadership was not willing to take it at face value and asserted that they would not have imposed Pilot, or any other leader, if the wishes of the MLAs were different.

With it being almost certain that Gehlot would not file his nomination, the Congress leadership was now looking at choosing a candidate from a bunch of leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik.

The names of Digvijaya Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Kamal Nath and Kumari Selja were also doing rounds, but a decision was likely to come only after Sonia Gandhi held discussions with senior leaders on the opponent taking on senior MP Shashi Tharoor who filed his nomination on Friday at 11 am.

Bansal collecting the papers on Monday added to the mystery, though sources said he would not be filing the nomination. DH on Monday had reported that a top functionary, close to the Gandhi family, had collected two sets of nomination papers.

While Kamal Nath on Monday told reporters that he was not interested in the job after a meeting with Sonia, senior leader Digvijaya Singh told a TV channel during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala that “many of his friends say so (to contest)” but he had not decided yet, and people had to wait till September 30, the last date of nomination.