With Rahul Gandhi’s failure, Mamata Banejee is the only alternative to Modi: TMC mouthpiece

In a move that may result into cracks in the proposed anti-BJP opposition alliance, the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) official mouthpiece stated in an article that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to become a credible alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country wants Mamata Banerjee to be the alternative.

Quoting several senior TMC leaders, the article further stated that the ruling party in West Bengal will campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election projecting Mamata as the face of the opposition unity.

“We are never saying that the anti-BJP alternative should be formed without the Congress. But Rahul Gandhi is yet to succeed in becoming a credible alternative to Narendra Modi. We will campaign projecting our party supremo as the alternative,” the article quoted TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as saying at a recent TMC workers' meeting.

The article published on Friday also quoted Leader of the TMC in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay that the country wants Mamata to become Modi’s alternative.

He also said that the TMC will campaign projecting Mamata as the face of the anti-BJP alternative after holding discussions with other opposition parties.

“The country needs an alternative. I have known Rahul Gandhi for a long time. But I must say that he is yet to become an alternative to Narendra Modi. The country wants Mamata. We will campaign projecting her as the face of the anti-BJP alternative after discussing the issue with other opposition parties.” said Bandyopadhyay.

He also said that during his visits to Gujarat and Goa for work related to the Parliamentary Committee several have told him that they were looking forward to the results of the West Bengal Assembly election and were happy that the BJP was defeated in the state.

“They told me that Mamata Banerjee has to lead the country,” said Bandyopadhay.

The article further stated that the people were not considering Gandhi as an alternative to Modi and despite getting repeated opportunities Gandhi failed to establish himself as Modi’s alternative. The article also stated that the party was yet to take a final decision on the issue.

