Yogi Adityanath government under fire over Unnao horror

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh went on the offensive against the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday over women’s safety, after the Unnao rape survivor died at a Delhi hospital late Friday night.

Demanding resignation of the Chief Minister, Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers hit the streets in Lucknow, even as Adityanath announced a fast track court and an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the rape victim’s family.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Unnao and met the family of the deceased, SP president Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna before the state Assembly, protesting over the “total failure” of the BJP government in ensuring the safety of women.

“Priyanka Gandhi has assured us that she will make sure that we get justice,” a member of the deceased’s family said.

Slamming the UP government, Priyanka said, “The state government should resign on moral grounds. The police failed to act on the victim’s complaint. This government has failed to ensure safety of the women.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a “black day” for the country and demanded the resignation of the Adityanath Cabinet. “This government does not deserve to be in the office even for a minute,” he said.

BSP supremo Mayawati also waded into the debate, demanding enactment of strict laws to deal with rape cases.

Cornered by the Opposition, the UP government rushed two of its ministers to Unnao to meet the family of the deceased to contain the damage.

“The government will provide every possible help to the family,” said a senior BJP leader in Lucknow.

Swami Prasad Maurya, one of the ministers to visit the victim’s family, said apart from the ex gratia, a government house will also be provided.

The victim was set ablaze by five persons, including the two who allegedly raped her, while she was on way to meet her lawyer to discuss the case against the accused.

In her statement recorded before a magistrate, the victim named all the five accused persons. Two of the attackers, Shubham Trivedi and Shivam, were cousins. All the five accused persons have been