Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP to a massive victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, was on Thursday unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party paving the way for his appointment as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Adityanath would be administered oath of office and secrecy on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
- Friday 25 Mar 2022
- updated: 3:20 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
- Home
- National
- National Politics
- Yogi Adityanath oath-taking Live: BJP leader set to swear in as UP CM for second term
Many senior ministers in the Modi cabinet, chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, Bollywood personalities, industrialists and BJP workers and leaders from all the Assembly constituencies would attend the ceremony. According to the sources, the team of the movieThe Kashmir Fileshas also been invited to attend the function.
Adityanath, who would be the first chief minister to return for the second term in the state in thepast 36 years, would take oath as CM at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana Stadium at a grand ceremony, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modiamong others.
Speaking after his election as leader of the party's legislature group, Adityanath credited the victory of the party in the polls to Modi and said that he would strive to fulfil the promises made to the people and implement the manifesto of the party.