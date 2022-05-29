Yogi's 'Zero Mission' for eradicating vector borne diseases

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to launch 'Zero Mission' to eradicate vector borne diseases such as Japanese encephalitis, dengue, malaria, typhoid, pneumonia and Zika virus.

The state government also aims to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, as promised in its Sankalp Patra.

According to a recent presentation by the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, deaths from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese encephalitis (JE) have dropped by 90 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and 2021.

The state's official spokesman said that the total number of AES and JE cases have also declined during the period by 65 and 78 per cent, respectively, attributing it to Yogi government's continuous campaign in encephalitis prone districts, such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Firozabad and Siddharth Nagar.

The state government has also set up state-of-the-art Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) in Gorakhpur and Deoria and is running mobile medical units to provide better and faster care to those suffering from the two diseases.

According to officials, deaths from AES and JE dipped from 594 and 81 in 2017 to 58 and 4 in 2021, while the number of cases dropped from 4758 and 677 to 1664 and 148, respectively, during the period.

Furthermore, the government plans to double the number of ambulances equipped with high quality life supports system and appoint 6,000 doctors and 10,000 para medical staff shortly to improve healthcare in the state.

It also seeks to expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state so that people can get medicines at cheaper rates.

The Yogi government has also made enough provisions in its budget for the financial year 2022-23 to improve healthcare in the state.

It has proposed Rs 5,395 crore for Rashtriya Gramin Swasthya Mission, Rs 1,300 crore for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Rs 142 crore for Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 320 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana, Rs 1,073 crore for building diagnostic infrastructure for primary health care facilities, Rs 425 crore for Urban Health and Arogya Centres and Rs 54 crore for strengthening the State Drug Control System.