YSRCP demands Naidu vacate riverfront house

YSR Congress has demanded that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu should own moral responsibility and vacate the riverfront house in which he is staying instead of making irrational arguments. Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has warned that he will have to complain to the competent authority to take immediate action.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government which has demolished the Praja Vedika convention hall built by the Naidu’s government has slapped notices on several such allegedly illegal structures built close to the riverbed including the one in which Naidu has been living from the past five years. However the owner of the building has claimed that the building has village panchayat’s approval as the Capital Area Development Authority (CRDA) has come into place only after 2014.

Speaking to media here Reddy said, “ As the land on which the house was built by Lingamaneni Ramesh, has clearly flouted rules of various Departments, the TDP President should immediately vacate the house and stop his doublespeak on the status of the house”. He pointed out that the TDP government was on record saying that the owner of the land handed it over to the government and later changed stand by saying that the property was leased out to the government by the owner.

“Chandrababu had earlier, said on the floor of the Assembly on March 6, 2016, that the house belongs to Government and he is bound to vacate the house on that ground. After the notice was pasted to the wall, he is singing a different tune. We will complain to the competent authority to take firm action against the relator and developer who has misused power and flouted various the rules. Still there is no clarity from the developer or the person who is staying in the house about the status of the house and the air will be cleared by the CRDA authorities soon,” Reddy who is running a campaign against encroachments on riverfront said.

The YSRCP leader also cautioned people about purchasing land in the vicinity of Amaravati saying that many were illegal ventures and buying land might put them in legal troubles.