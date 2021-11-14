NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case

Drugs case: NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's kin

  • Nov 14 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 00:56 ist
NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved a special court here seeking permission to obtain voice samples of NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drugs case.

Sameer Khan, along with two others, was arrested in the case in January this year but the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases granted him bail in September, observing that there was no strong evidence against him. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said new material has emerged in the case, hence the NCB filed this application.

The anti-drugs agency had earlier claimed the accused had conspired to procure and sell 194.6 kilograms of ganja (cannabis). It had charged Khan and others for dealing with `commercial quantities' of the drug, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years. Khan, in his bail plea, had relied on reports of the forensic lab which said 11 of the 18 samples sent to it could not be detected as cannabis.

The NCB had claimed most of the drugs were seized from co-accused Karan Sejnani, who it said was involved in business transactions with Khan.

Nawab Malik
NCB
India News
Maharashtra

