NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests Covid-19 positive

  • Nov 19 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 18:53 ist
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to him said on Thursday.

Khadse will be admitted to a city-based hospital.

"Natha bhau (as Khadse is known) tested positive on Thursday afternoon. He will be treated at a city hospital as per the doctor's advice," the sources said.

On November 15, Khadse's daughter Rohini had said that she had contracted the coronavirus infection.

Earlier, several other key politicians in Maharashtra, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, over a dozen other ministers and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had tested positive.

Khadse had ended his nearly four-decade association with the BJP and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last month.

