<p>New Delhi: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday conveyed to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi Greece's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement.</p>.<p>The issue figured during a phone conversation between the two prime ministers.</p>.Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis names new finance and transport ministers in reshuffle.<p>Modi and Mitsotakis also took stock of bilateral ties between India and Greece, especially in areas of trade, investment and defence.</p>.<p>"Both leaders welcomed developments in bilateral relations across sectors such as trade, investment, technology, shipping, defence, security, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Greece strategic partnership," according to an Indian readout.</p>.<p>It said Mitsotakis conveyed Greece's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.</p>.<p>The call was initiated by the Greek leader.</p>.<p>The 13th round of negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) for the free trade agreement was held last week in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The European Union is India's biggest trade partner with bilateral trade in goods recording USD 135 billion in the financial year 2023-24.</p>.<p>The two sides have already concluded negotiations on 11 chapters that included customs and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, digital trade, sustainable food system, small and medium-sized enterprises, competition and subsidies and capital movements.</p>.<p>The Greek prime minister also shared warm wishes on the occasion of Modi's birthday on September 17.</p>.<p>Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. </p>