<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday orally remarked that the case against a 19-year-old student for her social media post against Operation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Sindoor</a> cannot be quashed only the ground that she has deleted the post and apologised for it.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said just because the accused is a "bright student" and has passed her exams with "flying colours" does not mean the FIR lodged against her can be quashed.</p>.<p>The court was hearing a petition filed by the Pune collegian seeking to quash the FIR lodged against her in May for her social media post on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-pakistan">Indo-Pak</a> hostilities amid Operation Sindoor.</p>.<p>She was arrested but was later released after securing bail from the High Court.</p>.Op Sindoor stands as shining testament to India's unparalleled prowess: Amar Preet Singh.<p>On Friday, the court was informed by the student's advocate that, after securing bail, the girl had appeared for her examinations and had secured good marks.</p>.<p>The bench, however, said just because she was a bright student cannot be a ground to quash the FIR.</p>.<p>The girl's lawyer submitted that she had no ill intention behind the post and had deleted the same immediately and apologised.</p>.<p>The court, however, noted that deletion (of the post) in fact aggravates and complicates the case.</p>.Army chief Dwivedi says Op Sindoor didn’t end on May 10, hints at prolonged decisions beyond battlefield.<p>The bench posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks while directing public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh to submit the case diary.</p>.<p>On May 7, the girl had reposted a post on Instagram from an account called 'Reformistan', which criticised the Indian government for provoking a war against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>.</p>.<p>Within two hours, the girl realised her mistake and deleted the post after receiving a barrage of threats.</p>.<p>Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 to avenge the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack, saw decimation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Hostilities between India and Pakistan ended on May 10.</p>