NCP MP Supriya Sule, husband test positive for Covid-19

NCP MP Supriya Sule and her husband tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID - 19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care.
— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 29, 2021
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021
Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch
Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins
Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes
Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline
DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement
Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets
Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land
Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh