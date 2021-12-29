NCP MP Supriya Sule, husband test positive for Covid-19

NCP MP Supriya Sule, husband test positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 14:34 ist
NCP MP Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP MP Supriya Sule and her husband tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

More to follow...

