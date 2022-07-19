Nearly 30K recruited in public sector in J&K since 2019

'Nearly 30,000 recruited in public sector in J&K since 2019'

Rai also said employment for 5.2 lakh people is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 14:45 ist
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI file photo

Nearly 30,000 people have been recruited in the public sector by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said employment for 5.2 lakh people is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 up to June 2022.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out recruitment in the public sector from the year 2019 onwards totaling 29,806," he said replying to a written question.

The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since 2018.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nityanand Rai
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Jobs
Employment

What's Brewing

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

 