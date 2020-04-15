Need to repair your vehicles, home appliances? It's easy from April 20

Vehicles, home appliances can be repaired from Apr 20

Shemin Joy
  • Apr 15 2020, 15:10 ist
Getting your electrical appliances, vehicles and computers will be easy during the second leg of COVID-19 lockdown with the government on Tuesday allowing self-employed technicians to start operations from April 20 in their localities.

Fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has exempted services provided by self-employed persons, including electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters and IT mechanics from the lockdown.

This comes following the difficulties faced by people during the past 21 days of lockdown when they could not get their appliances repaired. With summer setting in, there were also demands for servicing air-conditioners with officials saying such services will be allowed under the new guidelines from April 20.

While the economic hardship of this section of self-employed people is likely to ease, the trouble for drivers of taxis, cab aggregators and autorickshaws are likely to continue as the new guidelines have continued with the restrictions on such modes of transport.

Even cycle rickshaws are not allowed to ply. Public transport has already been restricted to ensure that people do not get an opportunity to get out of homes. 

