NEET-UG students can change exam centre till May 31

Students appearing for the NEET-UG will have one final chance to change their candidate particulars and choice of test centre till May 31, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Friday.

He said he had asked the National Testing Agency to give the applicants the option to review their applications in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NTA said it would make efforts to allot the city of examination to candidates in order of their choices subject to the availability of capacity in the city desired by them.

“However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City would be final,” the NTA said.

The changes will come at a cost as candidates may have to pay an additional fee through credit/ debit cards, net banking, UPI and PayTM. Changes to the form will only be reflected after the payment has been made, the NTA added.

The NTA also further extended the dates for submission of applications for ICAR-2020 examinations, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, UGC-NET and Joint CSIR-NET to May 31.

The submission of the application process will conclude at 5 pm on the last date but fee payment option will be active till 11.50 pm.