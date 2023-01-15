Nepal PM Prachanda to visit India soon

Nepal PM Prachanda to visit India soon

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jan 15 2023, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 11:56 ist
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that he will visit India soon on his first foreign trip after assuming the top executive post of the country for the third time.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

“I will be visiting India soon,” Prachanda told senior editors on Saturday during his first interaction with select journalists after winning the vote of confidence on Tuesday. He said that preparations are going on at the diplomatic level for the same.

“The concerned embassies are making preparations for my visit,” he told the journalists at Baluwatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister. However, the Nepal government is yet to officially announce the Prime Minister's visit to India.

The date and itinerary of the visit are yet to be finalised.

“We are working towards finalising the date and detailed programmes as well as the agenda of the visit in coordination with our counterparts," an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Visiting a neighbouring country by the Prime Minister after assuming the position is a normal process and internally we are always prepared for that,” the official added.

Prachanda had also paid official visits to India during his earlier tenures as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

In July last year, Prachanda visited India at the invitation of BJP President J P Nadda.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nepal
Pushpa Kamal Dahal

What's Brewing

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

Shadow of our burden

Shadow of our burden

How to and why to pivot

How to and why to pivot

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

 