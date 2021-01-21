New chapter of US democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was elected as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamala Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris.#InaugurationDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2021

