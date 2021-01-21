New chapter of US democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

New chapter of US democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 00:57 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was elected as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamala Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Gandhi tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
USA
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris

What's Brewing

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

 