New IISc director wants to build world-class research infrastructure

Mathematician Prof Govindan Rangarajan, who has taken the helm at the Indian Institute of Science after 28 years as a faculty member at the institute, has come to the top seat at a time when the country and the world are in the midst of a pandemic and the institute itself is battling an outbreak of Covid-19 on campus. But that has not dimmed his ambition for what’s already India’s premier research institution – to leave it with ‘world-class’ research infrastructure, he tells DH’s Akhil Kadidal

What changes are on the horizon for the institution under you?

The plan is to create a rich intellectual environment and administrative infrastructure that would enable faculty and students to push the boundaries of their research areas or, even better, create new research areas. However, it is premature to comment on specific changes that are being planned.

You chaired the Division of Interdisciplinary Research. What did the division pursue?

I have worked in several interdisciplinary areas ranging from non-linear dynamics and chaos to computational neuroscience.

IISc has always encouraged researchers from diverse backgrounds to work together. The Division of Interdisciplinary Research was formed in 2014 to channelise interdisciplinary research on critical areas such as energy, water, healthcare and nanotechnology. This division comprises 10 departments and centres that focus on diverse interdisciplinary areas, drawing in expertise from faculty members in various departments.

The goal is to break down department barriers to facilitate novel research that may not be possible within the confines of a particular discipline. Specific areas of research include bioengineering, urban transportation, nano science and technology, energy research, water research, cyberphysical systems, computational and data sciences, management research, public policy and more.

IISc was previously focused on nanotech and other material science projects. Given the Covid-19 pandemic now, will you prioritise research in biological sciences and infectious diseases?

Research at IISc has always been, and continues to be, diverse, spanning all areas of science and engineering. Even before the pandemic, research on infectious diseases and related areas was already going on at the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research as well as in other departments in the Division of Biological Sciences.

Oxford University in the UK has created a buzz with news that it is farthest along on a Covid-19 vaccine. Are there plans for IISc to collaborate with other scientific institutions to develop a vaccine?

At IISc, there is already a team actively working on developing an indigenous vaccine in collaboration with an IISc-incubated start-up called Mynvax. This is a recombinant sub-unit vaccine based on the spike protein of the Novel Coronavirus.

At the start of the epidemic in India, many IISc researchers kick-started projects ranging from ventilators to mobile vans to mathematical modelling of the outbreak to drug repurposing. Can we expect further projects to materialise?

Our faculty members are continuing to work on these and other related projects. The focus now is on working closely with industry and government agencies to rapidly deploy these solutions.

The previous director, Professor Anurag Kumar introduced several initiatives to modernise IISc’s administration and infrastructure. Some student facilities are said to be particularly run-down. Internet infrastructure is also said to be outdated. Are there plans to upgrade infrastructure?

All the initiatives that were introduced by Prof Anurag Kumar will be continued and strengthened. Two new ladies hostel blocks and a ‘makery’ for students have recently been built with generous support from corporate and philanthropic donors. A state-of-the-art undergraduate learning centre and additional modern hostels for both domestic and international students are being planned. Internet infrastructure is in the process of being upgraded. In particular, we are in the process of enabling wi-fi access in all student hostels.

How much funding is required to sustain the institute annually?

In recent years, IISc has benefited immensely from generous contributions made by corporates, philanthropists and alumni. We will continue to expand our outreach programmes to engage more closely with them. Our current annual expenditure is approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

With social distancing regulations now becoming a part of routine life, how will teaching be carried out at the institute? Is remote teaching technology being considered?

Discussion is still underway about how to conduct classes, although they are also likely to be conducted remotely. We are planning to use state-of-the-art online teaching aids and software to ensure that remote teaching does not compromise on the quality of instruction.

You have headed alumni outreach programmes and fundraising projects previously at IISc. Are there any plans to scale up such outreach programmes?

Alumni, industry partners and philanthropists are important stakeholders in the Institute’s advancement. While continued funding from the government is critical for IISc’s operations, support from non-government sources also plays an important role. Endowments and grants from donors allow us to provide sustained funding to strengthen our education programmes, facilitate research in new and emerging areas and upgrade infrastructure.

What will be the updated safety protocols at the labs?

Detailed SOPs and protocols for reopening and running labs have already been drafted and put in place by the Office of Lab Safety and Environmental Health (OLSEH) at IISc.