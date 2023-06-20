News Live: Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad

  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 08:06 ist
  • 08:02

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for United States for State visit 

  • 08:00

    Schools in Tamil Nadu's Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai to remain closed today due to rain

  • 07:53

    President Murmu offers prayers at Jagannath Mandir, Delhi

  • 07:47

    Priced at Rs 2.70 lakh per kg, Japan's famous mango 'Miyazaki' displayed at Mango Festival in Raipur

    Chhattisgarh | Japan's famous mango 'Miyazaki' was displayed at the Mango Festival organised in Raipur. The price of this mango is Rs 2.70 lakh per kg.

    RP Gupta (Retd. General Manager Coal India), who displayed mangoes at the festival, said, "It takes a lot of care to grow this mango. It is traded as a corporate gift, so the price of this mango is higher than normal mangoes. It also has a quality that a part of this mango that gets sunlight has a different taste and the other part has a different taste."