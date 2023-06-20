News Live: Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad

Priced at Rs 2.70 lakh per kg, Japan's famous mango 'Miyazaki' displayed at Mango Festival in Raipur
Chhattisgarh | Japan's famous mango 'Miyazaki' was displayed at the Mango Festival organised in Raipur. The price of this mango is Rs 2.70 lakh per kg.
RP Gupta (Retd. General Manager Coal India), who displayed mangoes at the festival, said, "It takes a lot of care to grow this mango. It is traded as a corporate gift, so the price of this mango is higher than normal mangoes. It also has a quality that a part of this mango that gets sunlight has a different taste and the other part has a different taste."
