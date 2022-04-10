News Live: Stumped Imran clears out prime ministerial pavilion
News Live: Stumped Imran clears out prime ministerial pavilion
updated: Apr 10 2022, 08:41 ist

08:41
No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure
No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure inPakistan's 75-year history - a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.
Up until that point,Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 - one of whom took on the role twice in one year.
08:40
Challenges ahead: Key issues facing Pakistan's next leader
Whoever becomesPakistan's next prime minister following the dismissal of Imran Khan Sunday will inherit the same issues that bedevilled the former international cricket star.
A poorly performing economy, rising militancy and shaky relations with former allies will be top of the agenda for the next administration.
08:39
Sharif, frontrunner as next Pakistani PM, seen as 'can-do' administrator
Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to bePakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician.
The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, led a successful bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote early on Sunday that Khan's supporters tried for hours to block.
08:39
Pakistan parliament to vote for new prime minister on Monday
The Pakistani parliament's lower house will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister after it ousted Imran Khan from the premiership in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday, the acting speakersaid.
Ayaz Sadiq, presiding over the assembly session in the absence of the ruling party members and its designated speakers, said nomination papers for candidates should be filed by 11:00 am local time on Sunday.
08:36
Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence before trust vote outcome
Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister's officialresidenceminutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from hisPakistanTehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday.
After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins toPakistanMuslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, it became clear that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead in the lower house.
08:01
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls federal elections for May 21, launching a battle to stay in power after three years rocked by floods, bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic
07:50
Amit Shah to visit Bihar on April 22-23: Sources
07:50
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit Nicobar Islands at 7:02 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)
