News Live: PM Modi to start three-day Gujarat visit today
updated: Apr 18 2022, 08:03 ist
08:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Gujarat today and inaugurate several projects during a three-day trip.
07:55
6 killed, 4 injured in UP accident
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its order on a plea to cancel the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused and son of a Union Ministerin the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, pertaining to the mowing down of six farmers in October last year.
Three dead after inhaling toxic gas at a fish processing centre in Mangaluru
Three persons were killed after reportedly inhaling toxic gas at a fish processing centre in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) on the city"s outskirts on Sunday night.The deceased were identified as Samirulla Islam, Ummar Farooq and Nizamuddin Saaz from West Bengal.
07:08
Sena MLA's wife dies by suicide
Two-time Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife was found dead in their flat in Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai on Sunday. Police suspect that Rajani Kudalkar died by suicide. Kudalkar is a two-time MLA from Kurla seat of Mumbai. An ADR has been registered has investigation were in progress.
07:06
Mizoram: Over 200 houses damaged in violent storm
A massive storm accompanied by heavy rain and hail damaged over 200 houses, including a church building in Mizoram's Kolasib and Mamit districts, an official said on Sunday.
No fatalities have so far been reported in the storm that hit the two districts late on Saturday, he said. (PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC verdict on Ashish Mishra bail cancellation today
Three dead after inhaling toxic gas at a fish processing centre in Mangaluru
Mizoram: Over 200 houses damaged in violent storm
