News Live: Amit Shah's Bihar visit cancelled after violence in Nalanda, Rohtas

  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 12:49 ist
  • 12:48

    Howrah Commissioner of Police says situation after control post Ram Navami violence

  • 12:20

    Amit Shah's visit to Bihar cancelled after violence broke out in Nalanda during Ram Navami celebrations

  • 12:10

    25-year-old man, minor sister killed in road accident in UP's Kanpur-Sagar road

    (With PTI inputs)

  • 12:08

    4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

  • 11:57

    Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023 after suffering serious injury in the tournament opener

    This was the first match the former Kiwi captain played for the Gujarat Titans.

  • 11:32

    'Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements' Bihar Police reports regarding the Ram Navami violence in Nalanda

  • 11:19

    President Droupadi Murmu set to visit Kaziranga National Park on April 6, parts of the establishment to remain closed on said day

  • 11:15

    Sanjay Raut claims he has got a threat message, questions role of state home minister

    "Similar attempts were made to carry an attack on me but what did the police do," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

    (With ANI inputs)

  • 10:52

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 4% Dearness Allowance hike for state govt employees

  • 10:48

    Saffron flags hoisted in mosque on Ram Navami in Haryana's Sonipat

    Vipin Kadian, ACP Law & Order has said that five youths were arrested in connection to the case while police force has been stationed in the area to maintain law and order.

  • 10:35

    India reports 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 16,354

    (With ANI inputs)

  • 10:13

    Communal tensions brew in Hyderabad

    Police have reported a clash between members of the Hindu and Muslim community near Charminar. Reports suggest violence broke out following a dispute over sloganeering during Ramadan prayers.

  • 09:55

    A Swedish national has been nabbed in Mumbai on charges of assaulting an IndiGo cabin crew member

  • 09:49

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hails former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi' contributions to tiger conservation

  • 09:48

    Crops in UP's Amethi sustain damage after unseasonal rainfall

  • 09:14

    Bihar: Police are patrolling the area in Nalanda where violence broke out between two groups during Ram Navami celebrations

    Over 20 people were arrested. 8 were injured while 3 sustained bullet injuries, reportedAshok Mishra, SP, Nalanda.

    (With ANI inputs)

  • 09:12

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in a textile shop on Kallayi Road in Kozhikode

  • 08:56

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends out greetings on Odisha Day

  • 08:53

    Dousing operations continue in Kanpur market as fire rages on, no casualty reported

  • 08:51

    Maharashtra CM pays tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the latter's birth anniversary

  • 08:50

    PM Modi hails report saying India's defence exports have seen a record high in FY 2022-23

  • 08:49

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh announces India’s defence exports have reached a record high of Rs 15, 920 crore in FY 2022-2023

  • 08:27

    Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner defeats world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 to book his berth in the Miami Open final

  • 08:27

    Commercial LPG prices slashed in Delhi, to cost Rs 91.50

  • 08:17

    Brazil President Lula's China trip rescheduled

    The 77-year-old South American leader will meet the Chinese Premier on April 14

  • 08:14

    PM Modi congratulates HAL for "highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs 26,500 Crores for FY 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 for the previous FY".

  • 07:20

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamalapati railway station

  • 07:21

    Indians among 8 migrants found dead near Canada border

    Members of an Indian family were among six people who drowned in the St Lawrence River while attempting to cross into the US from Canada illegally, authorities said on Friday, in the latest tragedy involving Indians seeking greener pastures abroad.

