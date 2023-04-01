News Live: Amit Shah's Bihar visit cancelled after violence in Nalanda, Rohtas
News Live: Amit Shah's Bihar visit cancelled after violence in Nalanda, Rohtas
updated: Apr 01 2023, 12:49 ist
12:48
Howrah Commissioner of Police says situation after control post Ram Navami violence
West Bengal | I want to tell the public that there is no need to be scared, the situation is under control and is normal now. 38 people arrested, 2 cases registered. Section 144 imposed in few areas, area domination exercise being conducted by Police to build confidence in… pic.twitter.com/vSS06SxkRV
Amit Shah's visit to Bihar cancelled after violence broke out in Nalanda during Ram Navami celebrations
12:10
25-year-old man, minor sister killed in road accident in UP's Kanpur-Sagar road
(With PTI inputs)
12:08
4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
11:57
Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023 after suffering serious injury in the tournament opener
This was the first match the former Kiwi captain played for the Gujarat Titans.
11:32
'Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements' Bihar Police reports regarding the Ram Navami violence in Nalanda
नालंदा के बिहारशरीफ एवं रोहतास के सासाराम में स्थिति पूर्णतः सामान्य एवं नियंत्रण में है।
नालंदा एवं रोहतास में दो-दो प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर असामाजिक तत्वों को चिन्हित करते हुए क्रमशः 27 एवं 18 लोगों की गिरफ़्तारी की गयी है।#BiharPolice
Saffron flags hoisted in mosque on Ram Navami in Haryana's Sonipat
Vipin Kadian, ACP Law & Order has said that five youths were arrested in connection to the case while police force has been stationed in the area to maintain law and order.
10:35
India reports 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 16,354
(With ANI inputs)
10:13
Communal tensions brew in Hyderabad
Police have reported a clash between members of the Hindu and Muslim community near Charminar. Reports suggest violence broke out following a dispute over sloganeering during Ramadan prayers.
09:55
A Swedish national has been nabbed in Mumbai on charges of assaulting an IndiGo cabin crew member
09:49
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hails former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi' contributions to tiger conservation
15 months after she launched Gir Lion Project, Indira Gandhi heralded Project Tiger exactly 50 years ago today at Corbett. There were 9 tiger reserves then. Today, there are 53. For her, protecting tigers = protecting forests. Tiger reserves are 1/3rd of rich forest areas now. pic.twitter.com/3QhYMmnlBW
PM Modi hails report saying India's defence exports have seen a record high in FY 2022-23
Excellent! A clear manifestation of India’s talent and the enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India.’ It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our Government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub. https://t.co/AL3sLknFOL
Indians among 8 migrants found dead near Canada border
Members of an Indian family were among six people who drowned in the St Lawrence River while attempting to cross into the US from Canada illegally, authorities said on Friday, in the latest tragedy involving Indians seeking greener pastures abroad.
